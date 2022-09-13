Russ was oh so close against Seattle | Film Analysis

Monday night was emotionally charged for just about everyone involved. This wasn’t just Russell Wilson going back to Seattle, it was Nathaniel Hackett’s first game as a head coach, and Seattle’s first opportunity to prove they made the right decision.

Of course, everyone in Broncos Country is upset about the loss and how the game ended, I mean rightfully so, Hackett acknowledged that he should have gone for it on 4th down rather than attempt a 64-yard field goal. However, in reality, the Broncos' offense was just inches away from closing this game much earlier.

I’m excited to be joining Mile High Report every week to give my thoughts on Russell Wilson and the overall performance of the Broncos offense. Today we jump into the film to break down the good (there was a lot) the bad (not often) and the oh-so-close moments where the Denver Broncos could have closed this game out long before Brandon McManus trotted out to attempt that field goal!