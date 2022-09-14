Broncos game 1 snap review and analysis 2022

The results were poor, but let’s focus on the players that generated much of those results. The tweet above shows who played and how much in each series, which is a really nice way of parsing the data.

Broncos snap counts over the full game tonight pic.twitter.com/LwvxsE5VP8 — Anthony Reinhard (@reinhardNFL) September 13, 2022

Offense

The offense, particularly the run game, was much less effective after Quinn Meinerz left the game after the 3 and out on the third drive.

On the first three series the Denver Broncos ran the ball eight times for 49 yards (6.1 ypc). After Meinerz got hurt, the Broncos ran the ball 12 times for 54 yards (4.5 ypc). Glasgow also got blown up and shoved three yards into the backfield on one of the goalline runs that resulted in a fumble (the butt fumble run).

The rest of the offensive linemen played every snap on offense, although we were already using our backup RT with Cameron Fleming starting for the still injured Billy Turner.

The split of snaps among our three running backs was 38 for Javonte Williams, 27 for Melvin Gordon and 3 for Mike Boone. You can see the percentages above.

The TE group saw Albert Okwuegbunam (44) getting more than double the snaps of Eric Tomlinson (20) and Eric Saubert (18). Andrew Beck was only in on 10 snaps according to PFR (Reinhaud shows 12 above). Beck definitely maximized his snaps getting three targets and two catches for 52 yards.

The WR group was on the field for 170 offensive snaps in total with Courtland Sutton seeing the most snaps was 63 of the possible 66. Jerry Jeudy (59) and KJ Hamler (40) had the bulk of the rest of the WR snaps. Tyrie Cleveland got eight. Montrell Washington did not play a single offensive snap. Among offensive players only he, Luke Wattenberg and Calvin Anderson did not get any offensive snaps.

Defense

The Broncos had four defensive players play every defensive snap, Ronald Darby, Patrick Surtain II, Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson. So our entire starting secondary (not including nickel CB) played every defensive snap. K’Waun Williams played 26. No other CB played any defensive snaps.

The safety group saw Caden Sterns get five and PJ Locke get one.

At ILB Alex Singleton played 96 percent of the snaps (53) while Jonas Griffin played 58 percent (32). Justin Strnad got zero defensive snaps as did CBs Damarri Mathis and Darius Phillips.

At OLB Bradley Chubb played 46, Baron Browning played 33, Randy Gregory played 26, Jonathon Cooper played six and Aaron Patrick one.

One the defensive line Dre’Mont Jones (51), DJ Jones (43), and DeShawn Williams (34) got the bulk of the snaps. Mike Purcell rotated in for 25 snaps. Matt Henningsen only played three.