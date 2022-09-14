Broncos vs. Seahawks was most-watched Week 1 Monday Night Football game since 2009

On Tuesday, ESPN announced that the Monday Night Football game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks was the highest rated Week 1 MNF game since 2009. The game grew 19.85 million viewers. The game ranked fourth all-time in the ESPN era regardless of week of the regular season.

Monday night's Broncos-Seahawks game drew 19.85 million viewers, making it the most watched Monday Night Football game since 2009. https://t.co/PXglt6F2de — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 13, 2022

Digging in deeper, they also included ManningCast in their numbers. Peyton and Eli had an 86% increase in viewers over Week 1 last year. They were already setting records before as they account for the 10 most-watched alternate telecasts. If you watched Manning beg for a timeout at the end of the game, then you know why their telecasts hit home with fans so well.

The Denver Broncos will have at least four more prime time games coming up. The next will be on Sunday Night Football in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers. It seems Russell Wilson will face all of his old rivals before making news ones in the AFC West.