A good head coach is always learning

I mentioned in my No Bull Review yesterday how I’m okay with this start as long as we see growth from it with our new coaching regime.

I just want to reiterate to Broncos Country: I know losing stings, but it is just one game and these are all new coaches doing all new jobs. Let’s give them a little space to improve. And by space I mean like at least 8 games.

We’re a fickle bunch as fans and we love to get our knee-jerk on especially for a hyped-up game with so many interesting connotations (Russell vs Carroll. Who got the better end of the trade? Which of these two teams is going to look like a contender?).

But let’s keep a little No Bull perspective:

This was one of the most meaningless games for the success of the 2022 Denver Broncos that there is on the schedule. Seattle is not even in our conference and it was an away game. The Broncos were not given a punched ticket to the playoffs and have a lot of work to do to show us and the NFL that they are to be taken as a serious threat this season. By the end of the season, these two franchises will be headed in very different directions and I would not trade places with their fans if you paid me

As for the coaches:

Nathaniel Hackett already has changed his mind about his decision-making. From the outside, it sure sounds like he talked with his coaches and came to a different conclusion after sitting down and reviewing the game situations in order to learn from it. Ejiro Evero adjusted his defense at halftime. I have to think that is going to translate to a defense that is going to be far more capable and dialed in at the beginning of the next game. This team only ran it 20 times and averaged 5.2 yards per carry. I would hope they would see the success and rethink how often they are calling passes based on what we saw in the game.

I for one am encouraged to see a coach take ownership truly of his choices and say he was wrong. That’s bravery. That’s a hard thing to do as a human on planet earth. I have to say that I respect the hell out of Hackett for being willing to own it.

Taking #Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett to task for blowing his *better* chance at beating the #Seahawks on #MNF.https://t.co/485cZLtjXJ — Doctor of Words (and tights) (@docllv) September 14, 2022

