Broncos vs. Texans practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos received bad news on the injury front today as star safety Justin Simmons hurt his quad during the loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The team decided the safest things to do was to move Simmons to injured reserve, which will take him out of action for a minimum of four weeks.

That means second-year pro Caden Sterns will likely move up the depth chart with P.J. Locke right behind him. However, the Broncos also signed veteran safety Anthony Harris to their practice squad this week. If he works out, then we could see him get promoted to the active roster at some point.

Also not practicing on Wednesday were edge rusher Randy Gregory, wide receiver, K.J. Hamler, defensive lineman DeShawn Williams and offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz. Hackett did say he is hoping Meinerz hamstring issue will resolve quickly, but it was reported he could miss up to four weeks with this injury. Unfortunately, inside linebacker Josey Jewell is still not practicing with that calf issue. Of all the players who didn’t play last week, it felt like Jewell was missed the most.

The good news is that Billy Turner was a full practice participant. While Russell Wilson stayed relatively clean in Week 1, anyone with eyeballs could see that the referees could have called any number of holding penalties on Cam Fleming and Garett Bolles. Getting Turner back in there for the Houston Texans game feels like a must in that regard.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Randy Gregory OLB Shoulder/Knee DNP KJ Hamler WR Knee/Hip DNP Josey Jewell ILB Calf DNP Quinn Meinerz G/C Hamstring DNP DeShawn Williams DL Back DNP K’Waun Williams CB Wrist LIMITED Billy Turner OL Knee FULL

Texans Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Justin Britt OL NIR DNP Maliek Collins DL Knee DNP Jerry Hughes DL NIR DNP Rasheem Green DL Thigh LIMITED Brevin Jordan TE Ankle LIMITED Isaac Yiadom DB Abdomen LIMITED