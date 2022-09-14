Week 2: Texans at Broncos - Everything we know

The Denver Broncos come home in Week 2 to take on the Houston Texans. Here is everything we know.

The Denver Broncos (0-1) are heading into Week 2 on the heels of a frustrating loss on the road in a game that was entirely winnable (at multiple points) and to come away with a loss should motivate them this week as they host the Houston Texans (0-0-1).

When asked on Wednesday, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett pointed out that they had little trouble moving the ball in Week 1.

“I think when we go into it—obviously, we always want to run the football,” Hackett said. “We want to be sure that we’re always getting a good run game going. I think we did some really nice things. I think some of the passes were there. I think that we just have to be sure we’re doing what’s right for that team, at that moment. If it’s running the ball, we’re going to do that. If it’s passing the ball—both were very efficient. We were in a really good place there.”

They were efficient all the way until they got inside the five yard line. Then disaster after disaster struck. If you added up all of the inches they came up short of a touchdown, you’d likely have three touchdowns if they had gained three more inches total. It was quite insane. Hopefully that sets them on a path to completely control this game and get back to .500 early.

Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on your local CBS station.