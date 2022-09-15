Broncos vs. Texans: TV broadcast map for Week 2

If you are seeing GREEN in your region in the map above, you will get the Broncos-Texans game on your local CBS affiliate. If you live in Alaska or Hawaii, however, you will be denied Denver’s game in favor of the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys game.

The Denver Broncos need a strong bounce-back game against the Houston Texans. It’s got to be frustrating for them to watch the film this week knowing they left multiple touchdowns out there in a game they lost by a single point. I would expect them to come out in their home opener and play really well. We could see them score those touchdowns they didn’t score in Week 1 and win this game handily. One can hope, anyway.

Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on your local CBS station.