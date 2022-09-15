NFL picks for Week 2 of the 2022 season

Week 1 is in the books and once again it is Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann who jumps out in front with a strong defense of her 2021 NFL Picks title. We’re using a combined metric from Tallysight that takes each persons record from straight-up and against the spread. In fact, Laurie had the second highest record against the spread than all of the site-wide participants in the Tallysight network. That combined score put Laurie ahead of Adam Malnati who only picked straight-up last week. We’ll see how he does picking in all categories.

Here are all of our NFL picks for Week 2 courtesy of Tallysight. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

In our MHR Challengers group, I was glad to see most everyone slogged through like I did in Week 1. I personally finished middle of the pack at 8-7, but only two contenders reached double-digits. Congrats to Little44 and MileHighMob for reaching 10-5 on the weekend. We’ll have to see how things go this week!

Here is how to join the Mile High Report pick’em group.

Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup

Group ID#: 44010

Password: LetsRide

Let’s see who is the top Bronco in Pick’em. Good luck!