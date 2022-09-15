Thursday Night Football Week 2: Chargers at Chiefs - Live Updates

Welcome to Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season!

The Denver Broncos stumbled out of the gates in Week 1, but with the outcome of this game they’ll have a chance to scratch back into a second place tie. Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers have been the preseason favorites to compete for the division crown, with the aforementioned Broncos as a potential wild card of the group. The winner of this game will be off to an early stranglehold over the division.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and will air on Amazon Prime Video. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, fuboTV will be streaming this game.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. For this game, I think the Chiefs are just too hot early in regular seasons. They do this every year and tend to have more trouble later in the season. The Chargers looked good early against the Las Vegas Raiders, but they lost momentum and nearly the game last week. I’ll take the Chiefs here with the cover.