AFC West Thursday Night Football Matchup

Familiar Broncos opponents will be going head-to-head on Thursday Night Football today with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Los Angeles Chargers. Both of these division rivals are coming into this matchup with a win from last week in Week 1 with the Chargers defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 24-19 and the Chiefs destroying the Arizona Cardinals 44-21 by way of five passing touchdowns by Patrick Mahomes.

Chargers will be without star wide receiver, Keenan Allen, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. If the Chargers want any chance at limiting Mahomes and the Chiefs offense, cornerback J.C. Jackson (who is currently listed as questionable), will need to play to bolster the Chargers secondary against Mahomes’ arm. Another key injury for this matchup is on the Chiefs side with kicker Harrison Butker ruled out with a left ankle injury. The Chiefs signed former Jets kicker, Matt Ammendola, to their practice squad this week and is expected that he will step in temporarily for the injured Butker for tonight’s game. In a matchup between two highly touted offenses, every point matters so be on the lookout for any difficulties in the Chiefs’ kicking game and to expect Chiefs coach Andy Reid to go for it on fourth down more frequently without his starting kicker suiting up.

Chargers quarterback, Justin Herbert, is coming into today’s game read to defend his undefeated record of 2-0 at Arrowhead, as Mahomes and Reid look to defend their home turf on primetime, while also trying to gain an important win against a division rival. The Chiefs are favored to win this contest with a -4 spread and a -200 ML.

