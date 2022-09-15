 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Something Something Broncos: Fixes looking forward to the Houston Texans

Jess and Mike look at remedies for what brought down Denver in week 1.

By Jess Place
Mike DeCicco
NFL: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The pain was real. The confusion was real. But Jess Place and Mike DeCicco are here to help make sense of it all.

But besides THAT call, should you be worried? (Spoiler: don’t be that worried). What was the good, the bad and the rancid sausage?

After working through their emotions, Jess and Mike get you ready for Houston and what lies ahead. How the bright is the future, or should we all be preparing to panic? Well, ask again after the Houston game because a loss there changes everything.

Something, Something Broncos. Come for the befuddlement but stay for the poorly thought out hot takes.

