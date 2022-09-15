Broncos vs. Texans practice participation report: Thursday

After losing Justin Simmons for a month to injury, the Denver Broncos will continue another week without starting right tackle Billy Turner as well. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said on Thursday that he expects Cam Fleming to start again this week against the Houston Texans. There is hope they’ll have Turner available as a backup and he has been a full participant in practices this week.

Fleming got the start last week and outside of a at least one uncalled egregious hold, he played rather well.

“When he got here, we kind of throw him into the mix,” Hackett said of Fleming on Wednesday. “He got here later than the other guys, and I thought he was really consistent. I thought he did a really good job at right tackle. As a whole, I think it went pretty well. We ran the ball well, we protected pretty well. Obviously, the noise for a first game and everybody together contributed to some of those false starts and some of the delay games and things like that with those guys. But besides that, all in all as a group, I thought they did a pretty good job.”

It is unlikely they’ll have guard/center Quinn Meinerz ready for Sunday either with a hamstring issue, but both wide receiver K.J. Hamler and inside linebacker Josey Jewell did not participate again on Thursday. That should raise some concerns about either players availability on game day if they do not at least see some limited practice time tomorrow.

The good news is that both defensive lineman DeShawn Williams and edge rusher Randy Gregory progressed to limited participants in practice today. That should trend them towards playing on Sunday.

Here is your full practice participation report for both the Broncos and Texans.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status KJ Hamler WR Knee/Hip DNP DNP Josey Jewell ILB Calf DNP DNP Quinn Meinerz G/C Hamstring DNP DNP Randy Gregory OLB Shoulder/Knee DNP LIMITED DeShawn Williams DL Back DNP LIMITED K’Waun Williams CB Wrist LIMITED LIMITED Billy Turner OL Knee FULL FULL

Texans Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Justin Britt OL NIR DNP DNP Brevin Jordan TE Ankle LIMITED DNP Maliek Collins DL Knee DNP LIMITED Rasheem Green DL Thigh LIMITED FULL Isaac Yiadom DB Abdomen LIMITED FULL