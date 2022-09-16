 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News K.J. Hamler ruled OUT vs. Texans in Week 2

Broncos vs. Texans practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos will be without K.J. Hamler on Sunday has his hip/knee injury has flared up. Quinn Meinerz has also been ruled out.

By Tim Lynch
The Denver Broncos have ruled a couple of players out for the game this weekend against the Houston Texans. Guard Quinn Meinerz was expected, but wide receiver K.J. Hamler not so much. While it was a surprise to see him come back from that brutal hip and knee injury in camp, he suddenly appeared on the injury report this week with hip/knee issues.

It would seem, in a report from James Palmer of NFL Network, that Hamler was having issues before last week’s game and played through the pain. It was also revealed that he expected to have pain issues in his knee and hip all throughout the season. That is a huge concern for Hamler and one I would hope the Broncos take extreme caution with. They appear to be doing that by ruling him out of this next game.

Meanwhile, inside linebacker Josey Jewell, edge rusher Randy Gregory, defensive lineman DeShawn Williams, cornerback K’Wuan Williams, and right tackle Billy Turner are all questionable this week. If I had to guess, I would say Jewell won’t quite be ready to go and Turner will dress, but not play, since it has already been reported that Cam Fleming would get the nod.

Here is your final practice participation report for both the Broncos and Texans.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
KJ Hamler WR Knee/Hip DNP DNP DNP OUT
Quinn Meinerz G/C Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT
Josey Jewell ILB Calf DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Randy Gregory OLB Shoulder/Knee DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
DeShawn Williams DL Back DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
K’Waun Williams CB Wrist LIMITED LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE
Billy Turner OL Knee FULL FULL FULL QUESTIONABLE

Texans Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Justin Britt OL NIR DNP DNP DNP OUT
Brevin Jordan TE Ankle LIMITED DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Maliek Collins DL Knee DNP LIMITED FULL --
Rasheem Green DL Thigh LIMITED FULL FULL --
Isaac Yiadom DB Abdomen LIMITED FULL FULL --

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.

