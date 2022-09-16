Russell Wilson, Broncos hope home cooking helps reverse fortunes

Mile High Stadium doesn’t need an excuse to bring the Rocky Mountain Thunder.

Even over the last six years, Denver Broncos fans did their part to make this a difficult place to play. The product on the field didn’t live up to it, but that’s what being a member of Broncos Country is all about.

Now comes the first game for Russell Wilson at Mile High.

There will be so much energy and life at the stadium on Sunday against the Houston Texans, you can feel it just thinking about it.

As Wilson told the Denver media on Wednesday:

“I’m super excited to play here at home. I’ve obviously gotten to experience the home energy during the preseason and running out for the first time, but this is going to be a monumental moment, in a way, for me. I’m excited about it because these fans are the best in the world. I was stunned how many fans were able to travel to the game up in Seattle. There was a ton of orange in the crowd and how loud it was. It was a really special crowd there, so to come here and to play at home at this stadium at Empower Field at Mile High, it’s going to be really special. I can’t wait.”

This is also the first regular-season home game for Nathaniel Hackett.

“There is nothing like home, and just being at home with home-field advantage and having the crowd on your side,” Hackett said. “It was definitely a hostile environment last week (in Seattle). We’re so excited to be in front of our fans to hear them cheer and get excited for all the guys.”

Denver has always been a difficult place to play.

The high altitude paired with the fans, opposing teams knew they had to play their best game even to have a shot. It also helps that the Broncos have been really good over the last 45 years. That’s been lost the last six seasons since Denver hasn’t been any good.

Now with Wilson leading the Broncos, fans can bring the thunder and not think twice. At least when the defense is on the field.

The fact Wilson and the offense are at home should help with some of the issues from Week 1.

“I think just everything slowing down,” center Lloyd Cushenberry said. “Last week was a crazy atmosphere, like I said, in Seattle. Now, we get to be home, communicate better and we can hear each other a lot better now since we’re at home. Just communication and execution.”