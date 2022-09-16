The Broncos are primed for a bounce-back type game

On this week’s episode of Dublin to Denver, our Denver Broncos brethren from the Irish isle recap the disappointing game against the Seattle Seahawks and look ahead to the team’s Week 2 home game against the Houston Texans.

The fallout of the Broncos’ choke job on Monday night has been broken down at length this week on the site, so with it being Friday night I figure it’ll be good to look ahead to the Texans game. Houston is coming off a season-opening tie with their division rival Indianapolis Colts, but they don’t really have a super talented roster so this is a game Denver must and should win.

An 0-2 start would almost doom the Broncos season at this point as the AFC West is going to be tough, but the AFC as a whole is also tough. Every win is going to matter come late December and early January. Being their home opener, it should be a good the Broncos win handily.