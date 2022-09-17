The Josh McDaniels era could not have started any better.

With a loss.

While it would be a glorious sight to see him and the Loss Vegas Raiders open the season with two straight defeats, the Arizona Cardinals are a bad football team.

Derek Carr and the Raiders should have no problem with Kyler Murray and Arizona on Sunday in Las Vegas.

That also means since the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs played on Thursday Night Football, the Raiders are the lone AFC West rival to play on Sunday.

Speaking of which, that Chargers/Chiefs game on Thursday was a fun one. Aside from Kansas City coming from behind to get the win, Justin Herbert’s rib cartilage injury is the back takeaway.

Now to Sunday’s AFC West watch.

Cardinals (0-1) vs Raiders (0-1), 2:25 p.m., CBS

As glorious as a Las Vegas loss on Sunday would be, it’s not going to happen. As noted at the top, Arizona appears to be a bad football team.

But if anyone is capable of giving this hope life, it’s McDaniels.

Carr and the Raiders are -5-point favorites at DraftKings. The fact that number isn’t a little higher is somewhat surprising, but it makes sense. The total sits at 51.5. If Las Vegas gets out to an early lead, that number has the potential to hit since Murray is a great garbage-time quarterback.

Based on what Travis Kelce did in Week 1 to the Cardinals defense in that 44-21 flogging, look for Las Vegas tight end Darren Waller to eat on Sunday. Kelce torched the Arizona defense with eight catches for 121 yards and one touchdown.

If McDaniels doesn’t do something similar on Sunday with Waller ...

Waller props might be the way to go if you're looking for a betting angle on this game. DraftKings has the Raiders tight end at a total of 49.5 receiving yards, with the over at -110. He should easily top that number. Waller also has a total of 4.5 receptions, with the over at -105. Again, another number he should hit with rather ease. But this is McDaniels.

While Las Vegas should get its first win of the season, here’s hoping McDaniels finds a way to open 0-2.