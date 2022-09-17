Report: Broncos are elevating wide receiver Kendall Hinton and guard Netane Muti off the practice squad

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos are elevating wide receiver Kendall Hinton and guard Netane Muti off the practice squad to their active roster. With receiver K.J. Hamler and guard Quinn Meinerz out for the game, the Broncos add some much-needed depth to their active roster.

The Broncos are taking advantage of the 55-man roster rule that came about in 2020 where you’re allowed to activate up to two members of your practice squad to the active roster for a max roster size of 55. They will not have to go through waivers and no corresponding roster move will need to be made, but you’re only allowed to do this twice a season with a player. So, Hinton and Muti can only do this one more time this season.

The Hall Of Fame wide receiver Hinton seemed like a roster lock but was a surprise cut during the final cutdown period but was signed back to the practice squad. With Hamler ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. the Texans, he was the next man up for the Broncos offense.

Hinton does have regular season experience under his belt. He has played in a total of 17 games for the Broncos, 16 last season, and has 1 start under his belt as well. During these 17 games, he has totaled 15 receptions on 23 targets for 175 yards and 1 touchdown. Now, he will likely see some more reps and targets during tomorrow’s game vs. the Texans.

I would expect to see rookie Montrell Washington and special teamer Tyrie Cleveland get some more reps as well. Washington did not see any offensive reps in week one, but Cleveland was on the field for 8 offensive snaps, so we could see both of these increase.

As for Muti, he was also a bit of a surprise cut, but like Hinton, he joined the Broncos practice squad. The mauling offensive lineman will serve as depth behind veteran Graham Glasgow who will get the start for the injured Quinn Meinerz.

I think both these players will likely end up on the active roster full-time at some point during the season, especially Hinton. Hamler’s injury look to be something that will be an issue throughout the season so we could see Hinton a good but this regular season.