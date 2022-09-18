Broncos vs. Texans: How to watch Week 2 matchup

The Denver Broncos (0-1) are in a must-win game when they host the Houston Texans (0-0-1) in Week 2. The must-win is due to the Kansas City Chiefs now 2-0 and in firm control atop of the AFC West after just two games.
Game Preview
Denver had some issues in the first game. On defense, they looked atrocious in the first half, but completely shut down the Seattle Seahawks in the second half. They seemed to figure thing out quickly. On offense, they moved the ball at will all game long, but seemed to collapse inside the red zone. The fluky nature of some of those plays suggests we may not see that kind of disintegration again in 2022.
However, one area they need to see improvement in heading into this next game is on special teams. Rookie Montrell Washington especially had a rough first game in the orange and blue. ST Coordinator Swayne Stukes noted Washington’s struggles and emphasized how he addressed them with the young returner.
“Me and Montrell [Washington] had a conversation,” Stukes said this week. “Obviously, whenever you’re moving backwards, you don’t want to bring the ball out because it takes more speed to generate to get going forward. As far as the depth, he knows what the depth is, etc. We’ve had a conversation [and] it has been corrected. Also with that, if he does decide to bring it out, we still have to execute and block. There’s no way that he signaled that we were taking a knee. The other 10 guys have to do their job and execute at a high level to at least get him to the 25-yard line.”
The part I loved about this response was how Stukes pointing out the breakdown in special teams coverage beyond the mental error committed by Washington. The other 10 players on the field didn’t execute their jobs, which led to Washington being stuffed at the ten yard line. Hopefully we see things turn around for this unit in Week 2.
Here’s how to watch.
TV Schedule
When: Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 2:25 P.M. Mile High time
Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst) and Michael Grady (sideline reporting)
Radio: KOA - 850 AM | 94.1 FM & The Fox - 103.5 FM | Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst) and Susie Wargin (sideline)
If you see GREEN in the map below, then you will be able to get the game on your local CBS affiliate station. Alaska and Hawaii will not be getting the game this week.
If you see GREEN in your area, you will get the #Broncos #Texans game on CBS this weekend. #HOUvsDEN https://t.co/GPKLXvGfpZ— Tim Lynch (@TimLynch1978) September 15, 2022
Online Streaming
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|KJ Hamler
|WR
|Knee/Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Quinn Meinerz
|G/C
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Josey Jewell
|ILB
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Randy Gregory
|OLB
|Shoulder/Knee
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|DeShawn Williams
|DL
|Back
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
|Billy Turner
|OL
|Knee
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
Texans Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Justin Britt
|OL
|NIR
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Brevin Jordan
|TE
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Maliek Collins
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Rasheem Green
|DL
|Thigh
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Isaac Yiadom
|DB
|Abdomen
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
Broncos-Texans Betting Odds
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened huge 10-point favorites over the visiting Texans despite an error-filled defeat in Week 1. That line has not moved one inch all week and remains at 10-points with an over/under at 45. Bettors are fairly confident the Broncos should take care of business in this game.
Matchup History
The Broncos have an interesting history with the Texans. The Houston franchise has only existed for a little over two decades during a time when Denver enjoyed a lot of success, while Houston did not. Despite that, the Texans have been a bit of a thorn in Denver’s side - even beating Peyton Manning one year. Overall, the Broncos hold a slight edge all-time with a 5-3 record, but just a 3-2 record at home.
Broncos schedule 2022
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|1
|9/12/2022
|at Seattle Seahawks (MNF)
|6:15 PM
|ESPN / ABC
|16-17
|0-1
|2
|9/18/2022
|vs Houston Texans
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|3
|9/25/2022
|vs San Francisco 49ers (SNF)
|6:20 PM
|NBC / Peacock
|4
|10/2/2022
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|5
|10/6/2022
|vs Indianapolis Colts (TNF)
|6:15 PM
|Amazon Prime
|6
|10/17/2022
|at Los Angeles Chargers (MNF)
|6:15 PM
|ESPN
|7
|10/23/2022
|vs New York Jets
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|8
|10/30/2022
|at Jacksonville Jaguars (London, UK)
|7:30 AM
|ESPN+
|9
|11/6/2022
|BYE WEEK
|10
|11/13/2022
|at Tennessee Titans
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|11
|11/20/2022
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|12
|11/27/2022
|at Carolina Panthers
|11:00 AM
|FOX
|13
|12/4/2022
|at Baltimore Ravens
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|14
|12/11/2022
|vs Kansas City Chiefs (SNF)
|6:20 PM
|NBC / Peacock
|15
|12/18/2022
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|16
|12/25/2022
|at Los Angeles Rams (Christmas Day)
|2:30 PM
|CBS / Paramount+
|17
|1/1/2023
|at Kansas City Chiefs
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|18
|1/8/2023
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|TBD
|TBD
