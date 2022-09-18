Broncos to celebrate Stanley Cup champion Avs at home opener

Good morning, Broncos Country!

Not that there wasn’t a reason to celebrate.

Now on top of Russell Wilson making his home debut for the Denver Broncos, the Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche will be in the house for today’s home opener.

The Broncos will celebrate the Avs prior to kickoff.

Then, members of Colorado’s team will lead the “wow fan pump” from the north end zone. The Avs will then be recognized during the first time out in the first quarter.

Broncos Country knows to get to their seats early, but the franchise encourages fans to enter the stadium early as not to miss the celebration.

For the Avs fans who have Comcast or DISH, this might be one of the few times you can actually watch the team this year.

Not to go off on a tangent, but the fact the contract dispute between Kronke Sports Enterprise and Comcast/DISH is on three years it’s insane.

Anyway, Wilson making his home debut for the Broncos and the Stanley Cup champs in the house? Mile Stadium is going to be rocking today.

Broncos Blast

I joined Klahr and Kompany on Saturday morning for my weekly Broncos Blast segment on ESPN 1600 AM. We dissect the Broncos disappointing loss to Seattle and preview the home opener vs the Texans.

Broncos News

NFL News

