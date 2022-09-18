Week 2: Texans at Broncos - Live Updates

The Denver Broncos are in must-win mode in Week 2 after dropping their first game in one of the ugliest games we’ve seen from this team in a long time. Three trips inside the five yard line and only scored three points on those drives, ultimately losing by a single point. That is about as bad as it gets.

You have to believe the Broncos will come out and play the Houston Texans well. They must win this game and right the ship early. The AFC West is just too good for Denver to be stumbling against non-playoff caliber teams.

Kickoff is set for Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 2:25 p.m. Mile High time at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado and will air on CBS. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, fuboTV will be streaming this game.

In-Game Updates

12:55 PM MT: Denver announced their inactives and the list includes multiple starters. Those ruled out for this game will be wide receiver K.J. Hamler, inside linebacker Josey Jewell, right tackle Billy Turner, and guard Quinn Meinerz. They also put rookie second-rounder Nik Bonito on the inactives list. Not to mention Justin Simmons is on injured reserve for the next four games.

2:50 PM MT: Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy landed awkwardly on his shoulder on an incomplete pass from Russell Wilson. He would leave the game and has been ruled questionable to return.

3:11 PM MT: The first quarter would end in a Broncos 3-3 tie with the Texans. Denver’s offense has seemed out of sync with Wilson starting the game just 2/9 for 32 yards. Check out the full first quarter recap.

3:30 PM MT: Another shoulder injury knocked another Broncos starter in this game with cornerback Pat Surtain II leaving the game midway through the second quarter. He has also been ruled as questionable to return.

My Prediction

Collectively, we expect a 28-16 victory for Denver today. I think the Broncos will come out on fire with a 35-16 win.