 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Broncos vs. Texans inactives: Week 2

The Denver Broncos will be down multiple starters in this game. Here is your full gameday inactive list for both Denver and the Houston Texans.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos will be down a couple of starters in this game, with the biggest name being wide receiver K.J. Hamler. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett noted on Friday that this is part of maintenance for the young receiver as he works back from a double hip/knee injury last season.

“It’s part of the maintenance,” Hackett said. “We want to be sure that we get him to as many games as we possibly can.”

They want to avoid pushing Hamler too hard and risk losing him again for an extended period of time.

“Yes,” Hackett continued. “We just want to be sure—it’s such a unique deal with what happened to him. He’s been doing some great things, and he’s been getting some great reps. He did well last game. We just want to be sure we have him for the whole season.”

There is no set plan in concrete for how they’ll handle Hamler’s recovery in-season. Hackett said they would play it by ear and be cautious with him to ensure they have him later in the season.

There were a few other surprises from the inactives list. Rookie edge rusher Nik Bonitto is inactive too, along with wide receiver Jalen Virgil, inside linebacker Josey Jewell, defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurkie, and offensive linemen Billy Turner and Quinn Meinerz.

Here is your full inactives list for both the Broncos and the Houston Texans.

Broncos inactives

Player Position
Player Position
Nik Bonitto OLB
Jalen Virgil WR
KJ Hamler WR
Josey Jewell ILB
Billy Turner OLB
Quinn Meinerz OG
Eyioma Uwazurkie DL

Texans inactives

Player Position
Player Position
Kyle Allen QB
Phillip Dorsett WR
Tyler Johnson WR
Garret Wallow LB
Jake Hansen LB
Justin Britt OL
Demone Harris DL

In This Stream

Week 2: Texans at Broncos - Everything we know

View all 24 stories

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...