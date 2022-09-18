Broncos vs. Texans first quarter recap

The Denver Broncos opened the game up with the Houston Texans calling heads on the opening coin toss. It was tails, which gave Denver the option to defer possession to the second half. It would be the Texans offense to begin this game.

Broncos’ NT D.J. Jones ended Houston’s first drive with a run stuff on third and two to force an immediate three and out to start the game.

Montrell Washington backed up deep for the punt and took the ball inside the five yard line. He returned it out to the 20 yard line, but a holding penalty on the Broncos pushed them back again. For the second straight week, they would start inside their own 10 yard line to begin the game.

On first down, Javonte Williams ran for nine yards. After an incompletion, the Texans were called for a pass interference to give Denver their first first down of the game. Russell Wilson’s first completion came two plays later on a 21-yard strike to Courtland Sutton. The drive would stall from there to force a punt.

A good stop by Randy Gregory on third down again forced an early end to a Texans drive. Washington, this time, got a punt return for 20 yards that didn’t have any penalties on the field giving the Broncos excellent field position on their second drive.

Wilson found Jerry Jeudy immediately with an 11 yard pass for a first down. Washington took an end around for a massive gain on the next play, but a holding call on Melvin Gordon negated what would have been nearly a 40-yard gain.

Two plays later on a pass to Javonte Williams, Jeudy went down in pain. It looked like he landed on the ball funny and was able to walk off the field under his own power.

Wilson went deep on the next play to Courtland Sutton who was interfered with to set Denver up inside the five yard line. The two would close the deal on the next play with a touchdown pass to but Denver up. After review, it was clear his foot was out of the bounds sending them back out for a second and goal try.

The Broncos goal line offense continued to be an embarrassment leading to a Brandon McManus field goal on fourth and goal from the two.

Broncos 3, Texans 0.

For the Texans, they finally got things going early in their drive with a first down run and then a first down completion to the tight end who beat Alex Singleton badly. Singleton would be picked on several times during this drive, but finally came up big on a pass breakup to save a touchdown.

On third and 10 form the 27-yard line, the Denver defense inexplicably had 12 men on the field to give Houston an easy five yards. The Broncos defense would finally stiffen from there with a Baron Browning pressure outside to force a field goal attempt.

Broncos 3, Texans 3.

With the first quarter winding down, the Broncos offense would have had their first three and out of the season on another dropped pass - this one by Tyrie Cleveland. But a defensive holding penalty kept the drive alive.