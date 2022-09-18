Broncos vs. Texans second quarter recap

Russell Wilson opened the second quarter with this sixth consecutive incomplete pass and then was sacked for a big loss to setup a third and 16. A checkdown to Melvin Gordon gained those six yards back and the punt unit would come out.

On the Houston Texans next drive, things broke wide open for them when Alex Singleton somehow ended up in coverage on Brandin Cooks for a 25-yard gain. The Broncos defense would figure things out from there to force Houston into another field goal, but they would take the lead.

Texans 6, Broncos 3.

The biggest concern was the absence of Pat Surtain during that drive. He left the field favoring his arm and was being looked at by trainers.

Broncos currently playing without:



Tim Patrick

Justin Simmons

Josey Jewell

Jerry Jeudy

Quinn Meinerz

Billy Turner



Six starters, and then Pat Surtain II was on the sideline talking with trainers for much of the last series. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 18, 2022

The Denver Broncos offense, meanwhile, remained out of sync. They would punt again to give the Texans a chance to score again before halftime.

Denver’s defense came up big on the Texans next drive. On third and 10, Dre’Mont Jones and Bradley Chubb converged on Davis Mills to get a strip sack. Houston would recover and punt it away with just over 4 minutes to go in the half.

Melvin Gordon opened up with a nine yard run on first down and then Andrew Beck drew a pass interference call on second down to give Denver some early momentum on their next drive. However, back-to-back penalties forced Denver into a 2nd and 22. With eight penalties in the first half, the Broncos continued to give a vibe of an undisciplined football team.

A run inside from Javonte Williams netted a 17-yard game to give the offense a more manageable third and 5 at the two minute warning. The big play finally came for the Broncos on the next play with Wilson connecting with Courtland Sutton for a huge 34-yard gain to get Denver into scoring position again.

Another completion for 11 to Sutton put Denver inside the five yet again this season where they are 0/5. With a fourth and goal from the 1 yard line, the Broncos would kick a field goal again to the boos from the crowd.

Broncos 6, Texans 6.