Broncos vs. Texans third quarter recap

The Denver Broncos got the ball to start the second half, but right away the Houston Texans would get the ball back after Christian Kirksey ripped the ball away from Courtland Sutton as they fell to the turf for a key interception.

Davis Mills and the Texans would turn that interception into a drive into the red zone. They would get stopped short of a first down to set them up with a fourth and one. Instead of going for field goals, the Texans coaching staff wants to win. They would get the first down and eventually drive all the way to the Broncos’ four-yard line.

Denver’s defense stiffened from there and would keep the game in-hand for Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense with a field goal.

Texans 9, Broncos 6.

Javonte Williams got things going for the Broncos on their next drive. Opening up his first carry with a 17-yard gain out to the Broncos 42-yard line.

Things would stall from there as the Broncos faced a fourth and three near midfield. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett decided to go for it. In what would be the biggest play of the game to that point, Russell Wilson found Courtland Sutton for a quick six yard pass to convert the first down.

After a false start penalty, Wilson found Tyrie Cleveland in the middle of the field for a 12 yard gain. Two plays later on third and short, Hackett went back to his “too cute” playcall sheet with a hand off to a tight end that ... went nowhere. Another penalty on fourth down caused them to lose field goal range. They would inexplicably punt.

Broncos' fans are fired up. This is not good football or coaching, at all. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 18, 2022

Fortunately, the Broncos defense came out and forced an immediate three and out to get the ball back to the offense. The penalties kept flying the Broncos way as their next drive was in the process of being killed as the third quarter ended.