Jerry Jeudy leaves game with shoulder injury

The Denver Broncos have lost one of their starting wide receivers in the first quarter of their game against the Houston Texans. On an incomplete pass from Russell Wilson, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy landed awkwardly on his shoulder. He would eventually walk off the field under his own power, but the team announced he would be questionable to return fairly quickly after he entered the medical tent.

Injury update: WR Jerry Jeudy (shoulder) is QUESTIONABLE to return. — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 18, 2022

