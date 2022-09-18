 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jerry Jeudy leaves game with shoulder injury

Denver Broncos wide receiver has left the game against the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
NFL: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos have lost one of their starting wide receivers in the first quarter of their game against the Houston Texans. On an incomplete pass from Russell Wilson, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy landed awkwardly on his shoulder. He would eventually walk off the field under his own power, but the team announced he would be questionable to return fairly quickly after he entered the medical tent.

We will update this story with more information as it develops.

In This Stream

Week 2: Texans at Broncos - Everything we know

View all 29 stories

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...