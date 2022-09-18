 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pat Surtain leaves game with shoulder injury

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II has left the game against the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Denver Broncos Training Camp Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Another starter has gone down during the Denver Broncos game against the Houston Texans. This time it was cornerback Pat Surtain II who left midway through the second quarter with a shoulder issue. The Texans would take the lead on that drive with a field goal and Surtain was ruled questionable to return soon after. With the Broncos looking horribly out of sync and losing some of their best players doesn’t bode well for them in this game.

We will update this story with more information as it develops.

