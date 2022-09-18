Report: X-Rays on wide receiver Jerry Jeudy’s ribs come back negative

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the x-rays on Jerry Jeudy’s ribs came back negative which is some good news. The initial reporting had Jeudy leaving the game with a shoulder or potentially a collarbone injury, but thankfully. that is not the case.

Good news so far for WR Jerry Jeudy. X-rays on his ribs were negative per source. More tests tomorrow. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) September 19, 2022

Klis does state that Jeudy will get more tests done tomorrow, but it appears he has escaped without any broken bones. He suffered the injury early in the game when he landed hard on his side/shoulder area and immediately was rolling around in pain. He left the game and was eventually ruled out. It was initially called a shoulder injury which made people fear it was a collarbone or dislocated shoulder.

Hopefully, it’s just bruised ribs, which suck but it is an injury you can play throughout or just miss a game or two. It is more of a pain tolerance thing than anything. It’s also possible he suffered a cartilage injury, the same that Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered on Thursday Night. Obviously, I am just spitballing here, but it appears that Jeudy escaped with just a minor injury.

Even if Jeudy just suffered a minor injury, the Broncos' lack of wide receiving depth was put on display today. Tim Patrick was lost during training camp, K.J. Hamler appears far from 100%, Jeudy is now hurt, and we’re one Courtland Sutton injury away from Kendall Hinton and Tyrie Cleveland being the Broncos' top receiving threats.

The Broncos had depth at receiver, but the injuries are starting to pile up and that depth has evaporated. I would not be shocked if we see the Broncos potentially add to the position in the near future, or at least give Jalen Virgil a shot.