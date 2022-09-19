Update 8:45AM: The line has shifted since last night. The odds now give Denver a marginal 1-point home advantage against the 49ers.

The Denver Broncos got their must-win game last week, but it was every bit as ugly of a win as their Week 1 loss was. The issues appear to be at the coaching level and that has to be a major concern for them as they host a much better football team in the San Francisco 49ers in a prime time matchup in Week 3.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos are 2.5-point favorites over the 49ers at home next week on Sunday Night Football. That line was slightly higher before the Broncos played on Sunday and it dropped a half point after both teams wrapped up their wins in Week 2. The over/under stands at 43.

Broncos vs. 49ers betting odds

San Francisco 49ers (1-1) at Denver Broncos (1-1)

Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 6:15 P.M. Mile High time

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

ATS Betting Lines: Denver -2.5

Moneyline Odds: Denver -140 / Houston +120

Over/Under: 43.0

As I wrote about after the game on Sunday, I am growing increasingly concerned about head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s ability to both call the plays on offense and manage the game as a whole. The issues have been almost entirely through disorganization and slow reaction to in-game decisions.

The coordinators and head coach are all in their positions for the first time having never held a coordinator or head coach job before coming to Denver. That lack of experience is showing up in a very bad way through the first two games. I don’t know how Hackett can fix all of these issues in a week, but he must if the Broncos are to have any chance of beating a well-coached 49ers team.

I’d be hesitant taking the Broncos to cover the spread here, but they do have the advantage of being at home (where the crowd can help countdown the play clock) and on prime time where Russell Wilson has a history of playing well.

What do you think Broncos Country?