Scenes from the Broncos 16-9 victory over the Texans

The Denver Broncos continued their red zone woes and clock management issues, but also began sprinkling in some embarrassing coaching along with it. Despite all of that, they still found a way to beat the Houston Texans with strong defensive play and a late touchdown drive by the offense. However, with 25 accepted penalties through two games, things won’t get any better if they don’t start playing clean football.

At 1-1, the Broncos must now prepare for another prime time game. They will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football next weekend.