Monday Night Football Week 2: Titans at Bills - Live Updates

Welcome to the first game of a Monday Night doubleheader in Week 2. Personally, I hate the doubleheader games on Mondays, but mostly because they have often included the Denver Broncos in the past. This year it won’t, so maybe I won’t dislike this as much as I have.

In this game, the Tennessee Titans are looking to avoid the playoff doomed 0-2 start against what is likely the best team in the NFL in 2022 in the Buffalo Bills. And they have to do it on the road. In prime time. That is a tall ask.

Kickoff is set for Monday, September 19, 2022 at 5:15 p.m. Mile High time at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York and will air on ESPN. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, fuboTV will be streaming this game.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. I’ve got the Bills winning this game, but with the Titans covering the 10-point spread. Tennessee should be playing with a bit of desperation, but the Bills are going to close this out with a win.