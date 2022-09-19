Monday Night Football Week 2: Vikings at Eagles - Live Updates

Game 2 is now underway for the Monday Night Football doubleheader. I think I like the idea of these MNF games being played concurrently instead of one after the other.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings both began the season 1-0 and will be looking to get a head start on a rather weak NFC. The only other teams to start 2-0 in the conference are the New York Giants (lol) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So getting a win here tonight would be huge for either team.

Kickoff is set for Monday, September 19, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. Mile High time at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will air on ABC. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, fuboTV will be streaming this game.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. I had the Eagles fairly high on my preseason power rankings and I see no reason to change my outlook there. I like the Vikings too this year, but on the road in that environment, I’ll take Philly with the points.