MHR Live: Recapping the Broncos-Texans game

We’re bringing back a weekly live show this season. Ross Allen, a recent addition to our Mile High Report staff, has taken up the MHR Live show. We’ll have him live on Twitch every Monday to recap the Denver Broncos game against the Houston Texans.

Please head on over there and give him a hearty welcome and talk shop.

Ross joined our team last month. He played offensive lineman at a community college and currently resides in Idaho. He’s been a Broncomaniac his whole life and loves him some 2011 Tim Tebow. You can catch him again tomorrow with our weekly power rankings post.

As for topics in today’s show, he’ll be recapping the game overall and, obviously, a good bit of discussion about Nathaniel Hackett and the issues surrounding that.