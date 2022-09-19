Report: Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II is considered day-to-day with a shoulder injury

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, cornerback Pat Surtain II is considered day-to-day with a shoulder injury he suffered during Sunday’s 16-9 victory over the Houston Texans.

9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis is also confirming Rapoport’s report and states that Surtain could play this weekend but he’ll be iffy at best. The Broncos host the San Francisco 49ers and receiver Deebo Samuel on Sunday Night Football, so having Surtain II for that game would be ideal.

The Broncos' defense cannot afford to have Surtain II miss any significant time, especially with safety Justin Simmons sidelined for a minimum of four weeks, so this news is encouraging. Many expected the worst when Surtain II and Jerry Jeudy were both ruled out of the game after exiting it with an injury, but it appears the Broncos have dodged a bullet with both players.

Rookie fourth-rounder Damarri Mathis replaced Surtain during Sunday’s game and played well in his place. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters after the game that he noticed Mathis making plays during the game and that the game “isn’t too big for him” and he proved that on Sunday.

“Yeah, just from the limited time that I was able to see, trying to get the offense back on track. I got to see him step up and make some of those plays. The thing about Damarri is it’s not too big for him. So I think you saw that here today. Being a rookie, going out there, just executing at a high level. So it will be good to see the tape and see him execute.”

At the end of the day, we received some good news on the injury front today, which has been a rarity thus far early into the 2022 NFL season for the Broncos. We will have to pay attention to the injury report this week to see if Surtain practices or how much he does practice. The Broncos have been cautious with injuries so I do not expect that to change here, but hopefully, we see him out there and able to play vs. the 49ers this upcoming Sunday night.