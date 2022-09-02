Broncos release their 2022 uniform schedule

The Denver Broncos announced their 2022 uniform schedule earlier today. So, now we know what jerseys they will be wearing for select games and we also know that they will be bringing out their color rush jerseys once again this season.

You wanted it, you got it.



Our 2022 Uniform Schedule is here!



» https://t.co/0tFwWfnZ6J pic.twitter.com/qFJWeNhm3H — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 2, 2022

Nothing too shocking here. They did not announce any alternative looks this offseason, so we’re getting the same looks that we have seen in the past. However, I think we are going to see some changes to the Broncos jersey scheme sometime in the near future.

So, from the graphic above, the Broncos will obviously be wearing their typical road whites for every road game this season. That is including their week 8 matchup where they travel overseas to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

Things get interesting when it comes to their home games. For their home openers against the Houston Texans in week 2, they will be wearing their normal orange home jerseys. They will also wear this color scheme during their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Colts on week 5, during week 7 against the Jets, week 15 against the Cardinals, and to close out the season during week 18 against the rival Chargers.

However, a week later when they host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football, they will wear their navy blue jerseys. They will wear that color scheme one more time during week 14 when they host the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. It’s unclear if they will be wearing white or navy blue pants for these games, but my guess is they will alternate between the color schemes.

Finally, during their week 11 game vs. the rival Las Vegas Raiders, the Broncos will break out their color rush jerseys for the only time this season. Breaking out their best-looking scheme against a hated rival is an appropriate time to do so.