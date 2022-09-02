Broncos sign cornerback Essang Bassey to the practice squad

The Denver Broncos have filled out 15 of their 16 practice squad slots as they signed cornerback Essang Bassey on Friday. Bassey was waived on Thursday and cleared waivers before signing back with the team.

Little surprised Chargers and DC Renaldo Hill let him pass but CB Essang Bassey cleared waivers and is returning to Broncos practice squad. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) September 3, 2022

Bassey, 24, is already entering his third season in the NFL after being signed by the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of the 2020 NFL Draft. He has spent time with both the Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers during his career.

Denver’s cornerback situation behind starters Patrick Surtain, Ronald Darby, and K’Wuan Williams is a bit suspect, so I am all for putting extra bodies on the practice squad for this season. The team also signed Darius Phillips to their active roster, but will still be down a man while Michael Ojemudia sits on short-term injured reserve.

It’ll be important for guys to stay healthy from this position group in 2022.