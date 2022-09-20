Broncos Reacts Survey: Let’s discuss Nathaniel Hackett’s first two games in the NFL

It has been a few days since the Denver Broncos scraped by the Houston Texans to win their first game of the season and while a win is always good it was the lack of quality coaching and game management for the second straight game that has many fans on edge.

While those of us who were rightfully expressing concern in the hours post-game have mostly “R-E-L-A-X-E-D” since, the litany of issues through those first two games still should be something we are wary of heading into a prime time matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Russell Wilson has more victories against them than any other NFL team and in his last five games has thrown 13 touchdowns to 1 interception with a 4-1 overall record. This roster is better than the Seattle Seahawks roster last year. And it is a home game. It’s the perfect opportunity for Nathaniel Hackett to right the ship on the sideline and give everyone a collective sigh of relief that he does, in fact, know what he is doing out there.

But, that is just a fan hoping for the best. We only have two actual games to go from and those were not pretty and those are the focus of this weeks’ SB Nation Reacts survey. Be kind, be optimistic with your votes. Or be brutal, be fatalistic with your votes. There seems to be no in between right now.

Enjoy! I’ll have the results of this survey posted on Friday.

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Denver Broncos fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.