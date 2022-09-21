The Denver Broncos need to stay the course with their young head coach

Yes, Broncos Country...the head coach has indeed done a pretty poor job of game management so far. His communication has obviously been an obstacle to the offense as well.

But can we all just give the guy some time to grow?

Let me put it this way: He’s a rookie and the game hasn’t quite slowed down for him yet.

And yes, I’m serious. I know he’s called an offense before, but let me point out to you all that he’s not been the guy making the game management decisions at the same time. I’d imagine that could be a little harder than we think while we kick it on our couches and armchair coach with a beer in our hands and a slice of hot pizza.

I’ve pointed out that this new offense is going to take time and I still urge patience.

I think our fans are honestly more than a little reactive to anything looking like incompetence from our team. We’ve been through 6 years of traumatic, woeful, and inept football (especially on the offensive side of the ball).

Let’s all take a breath and keep cheering for this coach and this team to keep improving.

Because in all the whining, crying, and belly-aching I’m seeing out there in Broncos Country, I think there’s some good here that is getting missed:

The run game is 7th best at ypc in the NFL Hackett started leaning on the run game in the 2nd half and everything on the offense looked better (we actually were 50/50 on run/pass plays) The defense is balling out with turnovers and keeping points off the board (with the caveat that they haven’t been facing good offenses yet) The offense overall is also top 10 with drives and yards overall (if they just convert some red zone opportunities, they will be comfortably winning) The offensive line looks above average in both phases.

Yes, the coaching needs to improve. But my eyes tell me that the player's talent and ability are there in spades. Once the Broncos get past their preseason work and start clicking, we should see a very potent offense and a dangerous team for any opponent week in and week out.

Broncos News

Broncos Now: Former safety Nick Ferguson assesses Denver’s outlook after a Week 2 win

On this episode of "Broncos Now," Sydney Jones is joined by former Broncos safety Nick Ferguson to discuss his thoughts on the team and Sunday's win over the Texans. We'll also hear from Bradley Chubb, Kareem Jackson and more players as they spoke to the

11 former Broncos among 129 Modern-Era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023

The list includes three Ring of Famers in Rod Smith, Tom Nalen and Jason Elam.

Broncos-Texans grades: Running game passing the test – DenverFan - DenverFan

And so is the defense, which delivered above-average work across the board, reflected in just nine points allowed.

Other NFL News

NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Eagles fly into top three; Bengals fall out of top 10

After a wild week highlighted by a series of improbable comebacks, Dan Hanzus has 30 teams on the move in his updated NFL Power Rankings. How high do the 2-0 Eagles fly? How low do the 0-2 Bengals go?

Jaguars Surprise No. 2 in Latest DVOA Ratings | Football Outsiders

A huge win over Indianapolis puts Jacksonville high up in DVOA after just two games. But what does it really mean to have a such a big win early in the season, or such a big loss for the Colts?

NFL Week 2 takeaways: McDaniel's Dolphins explode, Lance-less 49ers won't implode, Pickett looms in PIT

The official source for NFL news, video highlights, fantasy football, game-day coverage, schedules, stats, scores and more.

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 3: Fixing Bengals' passing game

Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense have fallen short of high expectations in the team's 0-2 start. David Carr offers some advice for how to fix the offensive woes. Plus, updated top 15 offensive player rankings.

A heartfelt goodbye and a shocking reunion - How Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers came together again

From his farewell Zoom last season, through a shoulder surgery that changed his trade calculus, and now back at QB1 after a broken ankle sidelined his replacement, Trey Lance, here is the behind-the-scenes story of Jimmy G's epic saga with the Niners.

Buffalo Bills' Bobby Hart suspended one game after hitting Tennessee Titans coach after game

Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart was suspended by the NFL for one game after he took a swing at a Titans player after Monday night's game and instead hit a Titans coach. He does plan to appeal, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Tom Brady Rips NFL’s Suspension of Mike Evans As ‘Ridiculous’ - Sports Illustrated

The wide receiver was suspended one game for his role in the Buccaneers-Saints brawl.