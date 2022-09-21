AFC West Roundup Week 2: Chiefs top Chargers, Raiders Stumble, and the Broncos Win Ugly

The Kansas City Chiefs are the team to beat, again, but the Los Angeles Chargers had them beat before letting the game slip away. The Las Vegas Raiders have shown flashes while the Denver Broncos have Russell Wilson and a lot of question marks.

Standings Team W L T Div. Conf. Team W L T Div. Conf. Kansas City Chiefs 2 0 0 2-0 2-0 Los Angeles Chargers 1 1 0 1-1 1-1 Denver Broncos 1 1 0 0-0 1-1 Las Vegas Raiders 0 2 0 0-1 0-1

Houston Texans @ Denver Broncos

Final Score: 16-9

Recap: A win is a win, right? Broncos country might beg to differ, as Nathaniel Hackett, Russell Wilson, the Denver Broncos offense looked disjointed again, their second time in as many tries. Russell Wilson threw for 219 yards and a touchdown on 31 attempts, 11 of which were directed Courtland’s Sutton way. He caught seven of them, finishing with 122 scoreless yards after an early touchdown was overturned. Eric Saubert caught the lone touchdown of the game - just as we drew it up. Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon combined for 122 yards on 25 carries, a number that should have been higher. The Broncos red zone offense remained stagnant, while the defense held Houston to three field goals, despite missing a few key players. Nathaniel Hackett displayed questionable play calling and time management and will be questioned until he proves capable of running the show.

Injury Concerns: Jerry Jeudy (ribs) and Patrick Surtain (shoulder), both are listed as day-to-day.

Week 3 Matchup: San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs

Final Score: 24-27

Thursday Night Football proved that the Chiefs still reign supreme in the AFC West. The Chargers lept out to a 10 point lead, and would carry that lead late into the 3rd quarter before the Chiefs tied it with a field goal. The following possession, Jaylen Watson picked off Justin Herbert with reservations for six, taking it back 99 yards and Kansas City never looked back from there. Patrick Mahomes threw for 235 yards and two scores while Herbert tallied 334 yards, with three touchdowns and an interception. Neither quarterback looked great, but they rarely do on Thursday Night Football.

Injury Concerns: Justin Herbert (ribs), Mecole Hardman (ankle), Justin Watson (shoulder), and Mike Danna (calf)

Week 3 Matchups: Kansas City Chiefs @ Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars @ Los Angeles Chargers

Arizona Cardinals @ Las Vegas Raiders

Final Score: 29-23

Kyler Murray completed six passes in the first half, generating 53 yards passing and zero rushing. The red birds exploded in the second half, scoring all 29 of their points while Murray tossed a touchdown to go with 188 passing yards, and ran for one to go with 28 rushing yards. The tables turned on both sides of the ball, as Derek Carr completed just four passes for 24 yards after completing 18 for 210 yards and two scores in the first half. The Raiders offense is volatile, especially when Davante Adams is held to two catches for 12 yards.

Injury Concerns: Hunter Renfrow (concussion)

Week 3 Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders @ Tennessee Titans

Predictions for Week 3

I went 3-0 last week, predicting a Broncos win, Raiders loss, and taking the Chiefs over the Chargers. In week 3, the Broncos will get in a groove and defeat Jimmy G in his first game back as the starter. The Titans are capable of beating the Raiders, but they’ve looked lost and I think the Raiders get in the win column here, while the Chiefs cruise past the Colts in Indi. Assuming Justin Herbert plays, the Chargers will pick up the win at home against Jacksonville, although this Jags team might be on to something.