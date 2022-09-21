 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. 49ers practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos have a slew of players dinged up heading into their Week 3 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

By Tim Lynch
Denver Broncos v New York Giants Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have had a bit of an injury bug hitting them here early in the season. A total of five starters are not able to go to start the practice week with Randy Gregory, D.J. Jones, Quinn Meinerz, Jerry Jeudy, and Pat Surtain all on that DNP list.

“Yeah, we’re working through that stuff,” Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Gregory. “He got more plays in this last game and really did a fine job. We just want to make sure we’re being smart with him coming through that stuff, but he came out of the game good, and we just want to be sure we take care of him.”

Meanwhile, KJ Hamler, Josey Jewell, and Caden Sterns were all limited. That doesn’t even factor in the fact that Justin Simmons is sitting on injured reserve too. With Jeudy potentially a no-go this week, Hamler is a player to watch for this week.

“Right now, he’s going to be limited today,” Hackett said of Hamler. “So we’re just going to evaluate everything as we go throughout practice. We’re always going to hope that we can get him out there, but we want to be smart with him.”

Denver will need to get a lot of these guys back well enough to play on Sunday Night Football. We’ll need to monitor their status each day.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers might be in a better spot with Jimmy Garoppolo over Trey Lance in Week 3. While Lance may end up being the better quarterback in the long-term, it is likely that Jimmy G is still ahead of him as a veteran guy. They also appear to be getting tight end George Kittle back, who is a favorite target of Garoppolo’s.

Here is your full Broncos-49ers practice participation report for Wednesday.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Randy Gregory OLB Knee DNP
Jerry Jeudy WR Rib/Shoulder DNP
D.J. Jones DT Ankle DNP
Quinn Meinerz G/C Hamstring DNP
Darius Phillips CB Hamstring DNP
Pat Surtain II CB Shoulder DNP
KJ Hamler WR Knee/Hip LIMITED
Josey Jewell ILB Calf LIMITED
Caden Sterns S Hip LIMITED
Billy Turner OL Knee FULL
K’Waun Williams CB Wrist FULL

49ers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Arik Armstead DE Foot DNP
Daniel Brunskill G Hamstring DNP
Tyrion Davis-Price RB Ankle DNP
Tyler Kroft TE Knee DNP
Trent Williams T NIR DNP
George Kittle TE Groin LIMITED

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.

