Broncos vs. 49ers practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos have had a bit of an injury bug hitting them here early in the season. A total of five starters are not able to go to start the practice week with Randy Gregory, D.J. Jones, Quinn Meinerz, Jerry Jeudy, and Pat Surtain all on that DNP list.

“Yeah, we’re working through that stuff,” Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Gregory. “He got more plays in this last game and really did a fine job. We just want to make sure we’re being smart with him coming through that stuff, but he came out of the game good, and we just want to be sure we take care of him.”

Meanwhile, KJ Hamler, Josey Jewell, and Caden Sterns were all limited. That doesn’t even factor in the fact that Justin Simmons is sitting on injured reserve too. With Jeudy potentially a no-go this week, Hamler is a player to watch for this week.

“Right now, he’s going to be limited today,” Hackett said of Hamler. “So we’re just going to evaluate everything as we go throughout practice. We’re always going to hope that we can get him out there, but we want to be smart with him.”

Denver will need to get a lot of these guys back well enough to play on Sunday Night Football. We’ll need to monitor their status each day.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers might be in a better spot with Jimmy Garoppolo over Trey Lance in Week 3. While Lance may end up being the better quarterback in the long-term, it is likely that Jimmy G is still ahead of him as a veteran guy. They also appear to be getting tight end George Kittle back, who is a favorite target of Garoppolo’s.

Here is your full Broncos-49ers practice participation report for Wednesday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Randy Gregory OLB Knee DNP Jerry Jeudy WR Rib/Shoulder DNP D.J. Jones DT Ankle DNP Quinn Meinerz G/C Hamstring DNP Darius Phillips CB Hamstring DNP Pat Surtain II CB Shoulder DNP KJ Hamler WR Knee/Hip LIMITED Josey Jewell ILB Calf LIMITED Caden Sterns S Hip LIMITED Billy Turner OL Knee FULL K’Waun Williams CB Wrist FULL

49ers Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Arik Armstead DE Foot DNP Daniel Brunskill G Hamstring DNP Tyrion Davis-Price RB Ankle DNP Tyler Kroft TE Knee DNP Trent Williams T NIR DNP George Kittle TE Groin LIMITED