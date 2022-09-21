Week 3: 49ers at Broncos - Everything we know

The Denver Broncos will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Week 3. Here is everything we have on this game.

On Sunday Night Football, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will face a familiar foe in the San Francisco 49ers. Wilson has more wins against the 49ers than any other franchise and is 4-1 in his last five games against them with 16 touchdowns to just a single interceptions.

However, the big focal point will be on rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett as he attempts to work through some early gaffs in his first two regular season games. That organizational issue has been the focus as Hackett has worked with his staff and the leadership team in the Broncos’ front office to correct many of those issues.

“That’s something that we really jumped into and wanted to make sure that we can get better at that,” Hackett noted on Wednesday. “That starts with me, and I’m doing every single thing I can to try to put myself in a position to be able to make quicker, faster [and] more efficient decisions. [General Manager] George [Paton], ‘Moug’ (Assistant General Manager Darren Mougey), all those guys have been absolutely spectacular in helping me through that process because that is something that is new for me. I think we’re going to have some good answers as we move forward.”

A cleaner game this week on that side will go a long way to restoring some confidence in Hackett that may have been lost early on.

Kickoff is set for 6:20 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on your local NBC station.