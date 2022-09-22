NFL picks for Week 3 of the 2022 season

We’re off with two weeks in the books. While we’re all picking against the spread too, I am mostly interested in the straight-up pick’em records in this competition. That is the title that Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann is defending and so far she is off to a rough start in that title defense. She’ll need to get back on track this week in a big way. Here’s where our standings are through two weeks.

Here are all of our NFL picks for Week 3 courtesy of Tallysight. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

In our MHR Challengers group, I had a fairly solid 11-win performance in Week 2. That was for third best, but RetiredLC had an outstanding 13-win week and Orange Crush has 12 wins. Those two are out in front with Rusty Nail, Little44, and myself tied for third. Looks like we’re down to 25ish participants. Hopefully those with a slow start don’t give up hope. I usually start off terrible, so that 11-win deal in Week 2 was real nice!

Here is how to join the Mile High Report pick’em group.

Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup

Group ID#: 44010

Password: LetsRide

Let’s see who is the top Bronco in Pick’em. Good luck!