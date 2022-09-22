Thursday Night Football Week 3: Steelers at Browns - Live Updates

Welcome to Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season!

Somehow the Pittsburgh Steelers won a game despite being ranked 30th in total offense and 27th in total defense. They are 28th in passing offense and 26th in rushing offense, so its just bad all around. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns are 1st in overall defense and 9th in total offense. The offense is not balanced, however, with the 1st ranked rushing offense and 26th in passing.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. For this game, I think the Steelers are a bit overrated and the Browns a bit underrated. A lot of people felt the Browns would tank without DeShaun Watson, but you can win a lot of games with the NFL’s top rushing attack. I think they win this game against the Steelers to move to 2-1.