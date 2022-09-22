 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. 49ers practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos has their whole dang team banged up heading into their Week 3 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

By Tim Lynch
Detroit Lions v Denver Broncos Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

It appears the whole dang team is banged up for the Denver Broncos this week. It’s been a while since we’ve seen an injury report this deep and with it only being Week 3 it is something we’ll have to keep an eye on. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett wasn’t asked any follow up questions today on the litany of injuries as the local media is still focused on his game management changes.

Five new players were added to the report on Thursday. Tyrie Cleveland and Jonathon Cooper with hamstring issues, Dre’Mont Jones with a neck issue, and Mike Purcell and Dalton Risner both with an elbow issue. All the new additions were still limited, so hopefully that means they’ll be progressing their way back into the lineup by Sunday.

The good news is that four players who did not participate on Wednesday were back at practice today. D.J. Jones, Quinn Meinerz, Randy Gregory, and Pat Surtain all worked back onto the practice field. The only two players seemingly in jeopardy for Sunday would be Jerry Jeudy and Darius Phillips.

Here is your full Broncos-49ers practice participation report for Thursday.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Jerry Jeudy WR Rib/Shoulder DNP DNP
Darius Phillips CB Hamstring DNP DNP
Tyrie Cleveland WR Hamstring -- LIMITED
Jonathon Cooper OLB Hamstring -- LIMITED
KJ Hamler WR Knee/Hip LIMITED LIMITED
Josey Jewell ILB Calf LIMITED LIMITED
Dre’Mont Jones DE Neck -- LIMITED
D.J. Jones DT Ankle DNP LIMITED
Quinn Meinerz G/C Hamstring DNP LIMITED
Mike Purcell DL Elbow -- LIMITED
Pat Surtain II CB Shoulder DNP LIMITED
Billy Turner OL Knee FULL LIMITED
Randy Gregory OLB Knee DNP FULL
Dalton Risner G Elbow -- FULL
Caden Sterns S Hip LIMITED FULL
K’Waun Williams CB Wrist FULL FULL

49ers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Arik Armstead DE Foot DNP DNP
Daniel Brunskill G Hamstring DNP DNP
Tyrion Davis-Price RB Ankle DNP DNP
Tyler Kroft TE Knee DNP DNP
Colton McKivitz T Ankle -- DNP
George Kittle TE Groin LIMITED LIMITED
Trent Williams T NIR DNP FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.

