Broncos vs. 49ers practice participation report: Thursday

It appears the whole dang team is banged up for the Denver Broncos this week. It’s been a while since we’ve seen an injury report this deep and with it only being Week 3 it is something we’ll have to keep an eye on. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett wasn’t asked any follow up questions today on the litany of injuries as the local media is still focused on his game management changes.
Five new players were added to the report on Thursday. Tyrie Cleveland and Jonathon Cooper with hamstring issues, Dre’Mont Jones with a neck issue, and Mike Purcell and Dalton Risner both with an elbow issue. All the new additions were still limited, so hopefully that means they’ll be progressing their way back into the lineup by Sunday.
The good news is that four players who did not participate on Wednesday were back at practice today. D.J. Jones, Quinn Meinerz, Randy Gregory, and Pat Surtain all worked back onto the practice field. The only two players seemingly in jeopardy for Sunday would be Jerry Jeudy and Darius Phillips.
Here is your full Broncos-49ers practice participation report for Thursday.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Rib/Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|Darius Phillips
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|Tyrie Cleveland
|WR
|Hamstring
|--
|LIMITED
|Jonathon Cooper
|OLB
|Hamstring
|--
|LIMITED
|KJ Hamler
|WR
|Knee/Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Josey Jewell
|ILB
|Calf
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Dre’Mont Jones
|DE
|Neck
|--
|LIMITED
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Ankle
|DNP
|LIMITED
|Quinn Meinerz
|G/C
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LIMITED
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Elbow
|--
|LIMITED
|Pat Surtain II
|CB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|LIMITED
|Billy Turner
|OL
|Knee
|FULL
|LIMITED
|Randy Gregory
|OLB
|Knee
|DNP
|FULL
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Elbow
|--
|FULL
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Hip
|LIMITED
|FULL
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist
|FULL
|FULL
49ers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Arik Armstead
|DE
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|Daniel Brunskill
|G
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|Tyrion Davis-Price
|RB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|Tyler Kroft
|TE
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|Colton McKivitz
|T
|Ankle
|--
|DNP
|George Kittle
|TE
|Groin
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Trent Williams
|T
|NIR
|DNP
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
