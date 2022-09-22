Broncos vs. 49ers practice participation report: Thursday

It appears the whole dang team is banged up for the Denver Broncos this week. It’s been a while since we’ve seen an injury report this deep and with it only being Week 3 it is something we’ll have to keep an eye on. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett wasn’t asked any follow up questions today on the litany of injuries as the local media is still focused on his game management changes.

Five new players were added to the report on Thursday. Tyrie Cleveland and Jonathon Cooper with hamstring issues, Dre’Mont Jones with a neck issue, and Mike Purcell and Dalton Risner both with an elbow issue. All the new additions were still limited, so hopefully that means they’ll be progressing their way back into the lineup by Sunday.

The good news is that four players who did not participate on Wednesday were back at practice today. D.J. Jones, Quinn Meinerz, Randy Gregory, and Pat Surtain all worked back onto the practice field. The only two players seemingly in jeopardy for Sunday would be Jerry Jeudy and Darius Phillips.

Here is your full Broncos-49ers practice participation report for Thursday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Jerry Jeudy WR Rib/Shoulder DNP DNP Darius Phillips CB Hamstring DNP DNP Tyrie Cleveland WR Hamstring -- LIMITED Jonathon Cooper OLB Hamstring -- LIMITED KJ Hamler WR Knee/Hip LIMITED LIMITED Josey Jewell ILB Calf LIMITED LIMITED Dre’Mont Jones DE Neck -- LIMITED D.J. Jones DT Ankle DNP LIMITED Quinn Meinerz G/C Hamstring DNP LIMITED Mike Purcell DL Elbow -- LIMITED Pat Surtain II CB Shoulder DNP LIMITED Billy Turner OL Knee FULL LIMITED Randy Gregory OLB Knee DNP FULL Dalton Risner G Elbow -- FULL Caden Sterns S Hip LIMITED FULL K’Waun Williams CB Wrist FULL FULL

49ers Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Arik Armstead DE Foot DNP DNP Daniel Brunskill G Hamstring DNP DNP Tyrion Davis-Price RB Ankle DNP DNP Tyler Kroft TE Knee DNP DNP Colton McKivitz T Ankle -- DNP George Kittle TE Groin LIMITED LIMITED Trent Williams T NIR DNP FULL