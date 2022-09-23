Which Broncos are “Hot or Cold” heading into Week 3?

Heading into the Denver Broncos toughest matchup of the year against the 49ers, let’s look at which Broncos have been playing well, “hot,” and players that have left some room for improvement, “cold.”

Hot: Dre’Mont Jones

This is one of the first players that comes to mind when talking about the Broncos week 2 win last week against the Texans. Jones was a force to be reckoned with by recording two sacks along with a forced fumble. Jones and the Broncos defense led the team to their first victory of 2022 by only allowing nine points, despite the offense’s continued struggles.

Cold: Albert Okwuegbunam

A player that needs to get more involved in the offense, especially if Jerry Jeudy is not 100% come Sunday, is Albert O. Okwuegbunam had a decent start to the season in which he seemed to be Russell Wilson’s security blanket by having 6 targets, 5 catches, and 33 yards in the season opener against Seattle. In week 2, Okwuegbunam was not able to catch a single pass and was only targeted two times. On top of that, the backup tight end, Eric Saubert, took matters into his own hands and had the play of the game catching a 22-yard touchdown pass (the only touchdown of the contest).

Hot: Cortland Sutton

Sutton so far has 11 catches and 194 yards through two weeks as the WR1 of the Broncos. This lands him 8th in the league for receiving yards with more yards than the elite company of Ja’Marr Chase, Travis Kelce, and Davante Adams. If Broncos Country wishes to see this offense firing on all cylinders, Sutton needs to keep up this high quality play to achieve that.

Cold: Nathaniel Hackett

Although it is only two games into his head coaching career, Hackett has not had the dream start he would have liked in Denver so far. Between the questionable decision in week 1, the redzone problems persisting, and a record setting number of delay-of-game penalties, Hackett has had his hands full of criticism from Broncos fans. With an offense as talented as the Broncos, it is up to none other than Hackett to resolve these glaring issues, as his offense will be on display on primetime television going against a tough 49ers defense.

Who are your “hot or cold” players and coaches after the first two weeks?

Broncos News

Mile High Morning: Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero finds early success with Broncos

"I think he is a top-three DC right now,” defensive end Dre'Mont Jones said.

Way Back When: How the Broncos and 49ers grew up together

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the Broncos' connections to the 49ers.

Under the Headset: An interview with Tight Ends Coach Jake Moreland

"I think everybody in the room can stretch, they can run, they have good catching ability," Moreland said.