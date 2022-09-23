Confidence in the Broncos plunges after win over Texans

In all of the years we have run these SB Nation Reacts surveys of the Denver Broncos, I have never seen 30% plunge in confidence after a win. Those plunges always occurred after a loss and a surge in confidence after a win. The results here are actually shocking.

While I could say this is an overreaction, but we waited until late Tuesday/early Wednesday to run the poll so typically the overreactions subside by then. Broncos Country is clearly angry with Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett and his game mismanagement. The mood out there is clearly less optimistic than the mood in our own comments section this week.

The second part of our survey actually focused on Hackett himself. Asked if fans felt Hackett was in over his head, they overwhelmingly agreed.

However, rather than complain about it, I was looking for quick solutions post-game. The only thing that came to mind was Hackett giving up play calling duties to focus on being the head coach.

Fans tended to agree with that sentiment, but I’ve personally come around to thinking that might be a bad idea as the first option. The focus this week has been around Hackett getting help to streamline his organizational structure on the sideline to help get decisions made quicker and more efficiently.

Both General Manager George Paton and Assistant GM Darren Mougey have jumped in to help their embattled head coach. Hopefully that helps right the ship for Hackett and the team begins to play a better brand of football than they have through the first two weeks.

