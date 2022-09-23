Broncos vs. 49ers practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos have an interesting injury report on Friday with nearly everyone listed as “Questionable”. The only player ruled out for Sunday’s game is reserve cornerback Darius Phillips. The good news is that a few key starters ramped up their practice time and even wide receiver Jerry Jeudy returned. He was looking good.

Pat Surtain also told reporters he is pretty confident that he’ll play on Sunday. That leaves, really, three DNP players from today’s injury status to look for on gameday. The biggest name there is interior defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones who is coming off a monster Week 2 performance. Tyrie Cleveland and Jonathon Cooper are the other two, but it is Jones who the Broncos would miss the most on Sunday.

The San Francisco 49ers will have tight end George Kittle back as he was a full participant in practice for the first time in weeks today. That is huge for them and tight ends have been able to find success against the Broncos defense at times.

Here is your full Broncos-49ers practice participation report for Friday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Darius Phillips CB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Tyrie Cleveland WR Hamstring -- LIMITED DNP QUESTIONABLE Dre’Mont Jones DE Neck -- LIMITED DNP QUESTIONABLE Jonathon Cooper OLB Hamstring -- LIMITED DNP QUESTIONABLE Jerry Jeudy WR Rib/Shoulder DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Josey Jewell ILB Calf/Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Quinn Meinerz G/C Hamstring DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Billy Turner OL Knee FULL LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Randy Gregory OLB Knee DNP FULL FULL -- KJ Hamler WR Knee/Hip LIMITED LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE D.J. Jones DT Ankle DNP LIMITED FULL -- Mike Purcell DL Elbow -- LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE Dalton Risner G Elbow -- FULL FULL -- Caden Sterns S Hip LIMITED FULL FULL -- Pat Surtain II CB Shoulder DNP LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE K’Waun Williams CB Wrist FULL FULL FULL --

49ers Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Arik Armstead DE Foot DNP DNP DNP QUESTIONABLE Daniel Brunskill G Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Tyrion Davis-Price RB Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Tyler Kroft TE Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Colton McKivitz T Ankle -- DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE George Kittle TE Groin LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Trent Williams T NIR DNP FULL FULL --