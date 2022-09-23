 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. 49ers practice participation report: Friday

Basically an “everyone is questionable to play” type of injury report from the Denver Broncos on Friday. We’ll have to see who plays and who doesn’t on gameday, I guess.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Houston Texans at Denver Broncos Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos have an interesting injury report on Friday with nearly everyone listed as “Questionable”. The only player ruled out for Sunday’s game is reserve cornerback Darius Phillips. The good news is that a few key starters ramped up their practice time and even wide receiver Jerry Jeudy returned. He was looking good.

Pat Surtain also told reporters he is pretty confident that he’ll play on Sunday. That leaves, really, three DNP players from today’s injury status to look for on gameday. The biggest name there is interior defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones who is coming off a monster Week 2 performance. Tyrie Cleveland and Jonathon Cooper are the other two, but it is Jones who the Broncos would miss the most on Sunday.

The San Francisco 49ers will have tight end George Kittle back as he was a full participant in practice for the first time in weeks today. That is huge for them and tight ends have been able to find success against the Broncos defense at times.

Here is your full Broncos-49ers practice participation report for Friday.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Darius Phillips CB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT
Tyrie Cleveland WR Hamstring -- LIMITED DNP QUESTIONABLE
Dre’Mont Jones DE Neck -- LIMITED DNP QUESTIONABLE
Jonathon Cooper OLB Hamstring -- LIMITED DNP QUESTIONABLE
Jerry Jeudy WR Rib/Shoulder DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Josey Jewell ILB Calf/Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Quinn Meinerz G/C Hamstring DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Billy Turner OL Knee FULL LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Randy Gregory OLB Knee DNP FULL FULL --
KJ Hamler WR Knee/Hip LIMITED LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE
D.J. Jones DT Ankle DNP LIMITED FULL --
Mike Purcell DL Elbow -- LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE
Dalton Risner G Elbow -- FULL FULL --
Caden Sterns S Hip LIMITED FULL FULL --
Pat Surtain II CB Shoulder DNP LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE
K’Waun Williams CB Wrist FULL FULL FULL --

49ers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Arik Armstead DE Foot DNP DNP DNP QUESTIONABLE
Daniel Brunskill G Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT
Tyrion Davis-Price RB Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT
Tyler Kroft TE Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT
Colton McKivitz T Ankle -- DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
George Kittle TE Groin LIMITED LIMITED FULL --
Trent Williams T NIR DNP FULL FULL --

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.

