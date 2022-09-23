Broncos vs. 49ers practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos have an interesting injury report on Friday with nearly everyone listed as “Questionable”. The only player ruled out for Sunday’s game is reserve cornerback Darius Phillips. The good news is that a few key starters ramped up their practice time and even wide receiver Jerry Jeudy returned. He was looking good.
at practice pic.twitter.com/S2hnfugc2I— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 23, 2022
Pat Surtain also told reporters he is pretty confident that he’ll play on Sunday. That leaves, really, three DNP players from today’s injury status to look for on gameday. The biggest name there is interior defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones who is coming off a monster Week 2 performance. Tyrie Cleveland and Jonathon Cooper are the other two, but it is Jones who the Broncos would miss the most on Sunday.
The San Francisco 49ers will have tight end George Kittle back as he was a full participant in practice for the first time in weeks today. That is huge for them and tight ends have been able to find success against the Broncos defense at times.
Here is your full Broncos-49ers practice participation report for Friday.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Darius Phillips
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Tyrie Cleveland
|WR
|Hamstring
|--
|LIMITED
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Dre’Mont Jones
|DE
|Neck
|--
|LIMITED
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Jonathon Cooper
|OLB
|Hamstring
|--
|LIMITED
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Rib/Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Josey Jewell
|ILB
|Calf/Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Quinn Meinerz
|G/C
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Billy Turner
|OL
|Knee
|FULL
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Randy Gregory
|OLB
|Knee
|DNP
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|KJ Hamler
|WR
|Knee/Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Ankle
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Elbow
|--
|LIMITED
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Elbow
|--
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Hip
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Pat Surtain II
|CB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
49ers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Arik Armstead
|DE
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Daniel Brunskill
|G
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Tyrion Davis-Price
|RB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Tyler Kroft
|TE
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Colton McKivitz
|T
|Ankle
|--
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|George Kittle
|TE
|Groin
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Trent Williams
|T
|NIR
|DNP
|FULL
|FULL
|--
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
Loading comments...