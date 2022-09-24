Damarri Mathis one of PFF’s top performing rookies in Week 2

According to Pro Football Focus, rookie cornerback Damarri Mathis was a Top 5 performing rookie in Week 2 as the Denver Broncos beat the Houston Texans in a 16-9 defensive battle. He allowed just three receptions for a paltry 37 yards after replacing Pat Surtain II due to injury.

5. CB DAMARRI MATHIS, DENVER BRONCOS (77.9) Mathis was thrust into the first action of his NFL career once Patrick Surtain II went down with an injury, and the rookie responded. Mathis finished with four defensive stops and allowed three catches on six targets for 37 yards on the day.

Mathis was drafted by the Broncos in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He graded out with outstanding straight-line speed, but there were concerns about his ability to keep up with more shifty wide receivers. Putting him out on the boundary likely played to those strengths against the Texans.

While Surtain figures to return to the line up in Week 3, last week was some good experience for a Day 3 rookie to continue his development towards seeing more playing time.