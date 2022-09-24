AFC West watch: Chiefs unbeaten; Raiders winless; will Herbert play?

After the first two weeks, there aren't that many surprises in the AFC West.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are still the class of the division.

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are close, but will still Charger late in games.

Josh McDaniels and the Loss Vegas Raiders are on the heels of an epic collapse and they aren’t very good.

In terms of the AFC West standings, KC sits in first place at 2-0 overall, 1-0 in the division.

Now to Sunday’s AFC West watch.

Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1), 11 a.m., CBS

The only hope for the Colts is to feed Jonathan Taylor the ball. Something Indianapolis coach Frank Reich apparently forgot about in Week 2.

Yet even if Taylor gets the ball, Mahomes and this KC offense will have their way with the Colts defense and score too many points for Matt Ryan to keep up.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City is only a -5.5-point favorite with the total at 50.5.

Fluky things have happened, but Andy Reid and the Chiefs should easily leave Indy 3-0.

Raiders at Tennessee Titans (0-2), 11 a.m., CBS

The McDaniels error in Loss Vegas could not have started any better.

As noted earlier, the Raiders are on the heels of a historic loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Now, they get a ticked-off Derrick Henry and a winless Titans team.

In his first two games this season, Henry only has 107 yards rushing. He should more than double that on Sunday against the Raiders defense. Henry should also get a few rushing TDs.

The question is what the Tennessee defense is able to do to slow down Derek Carr and the Raiders offense.

Las Vegas sits as a -2-point favorite, with the total at 45.5.

Here’s hoping McDaniels finds a way to start his Raiders coaching career 0-3.

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) at Los Angeles Chargers (1-1), 2:05 p.m., CBS

The question surrounding this game is Herbert.

On the Chargers’ official injury report, the LA quarterback is listed as questionable. Herbert will apparently test his injury in the pregame and the Chargers will make a decision from there.

This is all about pain tolerance and how effectively Herbert can play with this rib cartilage injury he suffered against the Chiefs.

If he can manage and play, Los Angeles should win this game.

Even if Herbert doesn’t play, the Chargers should still win this game, though it would be closer.

The Jaguars are now on the right path with Doug Pederson leading the way to make up for the disaster that is Urban Meyer. But Trevor Lawrence and the Jags are still a season or two away. LA’s defense is no joke.

The Chargers are a current -3-point favorite, after being at 7 or 7.5 earlier in the week thanks to the questions around Herbert. The total sits at 42.5.