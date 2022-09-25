Broncos vs. 49ers: How to watch Week 3 matchup

The Denver Broncos (1-1) will be hosting the San Francisco 49ers (1-1) on Sunday Night Football in Week 3. Both teams have questions heading into this game, from Trey Lance suffering a season ending ankle injury to Nathaniel Hackett’s rough start as a game manager.
Game Preview
Probably the biggest news to come out this week was that Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett has hired former-Ravens Assistant HC Jerry Rosenburg to help him with game management issues. Given how the first two games went, this feels like a huge to get a guy who helped John Harbaugh with game management from 2008-2018.
In analyzing the problems he faced, Hackett identified issues with getting the calls and decisions in faster than he did through the first two games.
“That’s something that we really jumped into and wanted to make sure that we can get better at that. That starts with me, and I’m doing every single thing I can to try to put myself in a position to be able to make quicker, faster [and] more efficient decisions,” Hackett said on Wednesday, noting that he had met with GM George Paton as well as assistant GM Darren Mougey. “All those guys have been absolutely spectacular in helping me through that process because that is something that is new for me. I think we’re going to have some good answers as we move forward.”
The hiring of Rosenburg may not be a magic elixir that cures all that ails the Broncos through the first two games, but adding a veteran guy who can slowly begin to help mold the Broncos sideline into a well-oiled machine on game day is what we’re all hoping to see.
Here’s how to watch.
TV Schedule
When: Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 6:20 P.M. Mile High time
Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
Channel: NBC | Sunday Night Football
Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), and Melissa Stark (sideline reporting)
Radio: KOA - 850 AM | 94.1 FM & The Fox - 103.5 FM | Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline)
Online Streaming
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Darius Phillips
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Tyrie Cleveland
|WR
|Hamstring
|--
|LIMITED
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Dre’Mont Jones
|DE
|Neck
|--
|LIMITED
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Jonathon Cooper
|OLB
|Hamstring
|--
|LIMITED
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Rib/Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Josey Jewell
|ILB
|Calf/Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Quinn Meinerz
|G/C
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Billy Turner
|OL
|Knee
|FULL
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Randy Gregory
|OLB
|Knee
|DNP
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|KJ Hamler
|WR
|Knee/Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Ankle
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Elbow
|--
|LIMITED
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Elbow
|--
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Hip
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Pat Surtain II
|CB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
49ers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Arik Armstead
|DE
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Daniel Brunskill
|G
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Tyrion Davis-Price
|RB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Tyler Kroft
|TE
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Colton McKivitz
|T
|Ankle
|--
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|George Kittle
|TE
|Groin
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Trent Williams
|T
|NIR
|DNP
|FULL
|FULL
|--
Broncos-49ers Betting Odds
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened 2.5-point favorites over the 49ers to begin the week. However, that line quickly shifted in favor of the road team and finally settled on a 1.5-point advantage for San Francisco. The 49ers just lost their starting quarterback for the season, but Jimmy G has the veteran experience to win a lot of games and Denver hasn’t exactly inspired much confidence through their rocky first two games.
Matchup History
The Broncos and 49ers have had a competitive history between the two fo them. All-time, they are locked in a 7-7 dead heat in the regular season. We’ll ignore that 55-10 Super Bowl blowout 30 years ago. Since 2000, they are 3-3 against each other, but San Francisco has won three of the last four matchups with the only loss being a 42-17 drubbing by Peyton Manning. He would break the all-time record for touchdown passes in that game too.
Broncos schedule 2022
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|1
|9/12/2022
|at Seattle Seahawks (MNF)
|6:15 PM
|ESPN / ABC
|16-17
|0-1
|2
|9/18/2022
|vs Houston Texans
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|16-9
|1-1
|3
|9/25/2022
|vs San Francisco 49ers (SNF)
|6:20 PM
|NBC / Peacock
|4
|10/2/2022
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|5
|10/6/2022
|vs Indianapolis Colts (TNF)
|6:15 PM
|Amazon Prime
|6
|10/17/2022
|at Los Angeles Chargers (MNF)
|6:15 PM
|ESPN
|7
|10/23/2022
|vs New York Jets
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|8
|10/30/2022
|at Jacksonville Jaguars (London, UK)
|7:30 AM
|ESPN+
|9
|11/6/2022
|BYE WEEK
|10
|11/13/2022
|at Tennessee Titans
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|11
|11/20/2022
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|12
|11/27/2022
|at Carolina Panthers
|11:00 AM
|FOX
|13
|12/4/2022
|at Baltimore Ravens
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|14
|12/11/2022
|vs Kansas City Chiefs (SNF)
|6:20 PM
|NBC / Peacock
|15
|12/18/2022
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|16
|12/25/2022
|at Los Angeles Rams (Christmas Day)
|2:30 PM
|CBS / Paramount+
|17
|1/1/2023
|at Kansas City Chiefs
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|18
|1/8/2023
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|TBD
|TBD
