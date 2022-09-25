 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 3 Early Games: Live Updates

Welcome to Week 3 of the 2022 NFL Season. Here is your early games open thread as we wait for the Denver Broncos to play this evening.

By Tim Lynch
Welcome to Week 3 of the regular season.

Some big AFC matchups to watch this morning. The Chiefs will be on the road against a Colts team that has their backs against the wall already and the AFC East has a huge showdown between two undefeated teams in the Bills and Dolphins. There is also key games between the Ravens and Patriots, while the Raiders look to get their first win of the season on the road against the Titans.

The Denver Broncos will be at home on Sunday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers, so check out our nuts and bolts post.

Early games schedule

Early Game live updates

