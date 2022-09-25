NFL Week 3 Early Games: Live Updates

Welcome to Week 3 of the regular season.
Some big AFC matchups to watch this morning. The Chiefs will be on the road against a Colts team that has their backs against the wall already and the AFC East has a huge showdown between two undefeated teams in the Bills and Dolphins. There is also key games between the Ravens and Patriots, while the Raiders look to get their first win of the season on the road against the Titans.
The Denver Broncos will be at home on Sunday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers, so check out our nuts and bolts post.
Early games schedule
- New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
- Houston Texans at Chicago Bears
- Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts
- Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
- Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings
- Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots
- Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets
- Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans
- Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders
Loading comments...